Christmas feels at EDSA-Quezon Avenue

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA MMDA prepares for Christmas rush Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 07 2021 08:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Metropolitan Manila Development Authority workers decorate a Christmas tree in the corner of Quezon Avenue and EDSA in Quezon City on Sunday. In anticipation of the Christmas rush, MMDA extended the weekday mall hours from 11am to 11PM from November 15. Read More: Christmas MMDA EDSA Quezon Avenue