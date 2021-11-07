Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

MMDA prepares for Christmas rush

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2021 08:33 PM

Christmas feels at EDSA-Quezon Avenue

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority workers decorate a Christmas tree in the corner of Quezon Avenue and EDSA in Quezon City on Sunday. In anticipation of the Christmas rush, MMDA extended the weekday mall hours from 11am to 11PM from November 15.


 

Read More:  Christmas   MMDA   EDSA   Quezon Avenue  