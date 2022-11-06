NCCA opens Balay Pilipino

MULTIMEDIA

NCCA opens Filipino Values Festival

A kid looks at a "Higante," a giant paper-mache, during the opening of Filipino Values Fest organized by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) at the Luneta Park on Sunday. The festival dubbed as Bálay Pinoy with the theme "Kahalagahan, ang Puso ng pagka Pilipino" aims to promote Filipino core values through films, educational fora, dances and arts.