MULTIMEDIA

Still finding time to smile

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Children on Thursday play with notebooks and learning materials inside the severely damaged Sto. Domingo Elementary School in Virac, Catanduanes where they are temporarily taking shelter after heir homes were destroyed by Typhoon Rolly. According to a report from the Department of Education, 226 schools, majority of schools from the Bicol region incurred damage amounting to P489.5 million during the onslaught of the strongest typhoon of the year so far.