Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Still finding time to smile George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 06 2020 12:14 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Children on Thursday play with notebooks and learning materials inside the severely damaged Sto. Domingo Elementary School in Virac, Catanduanes where they are temporarily taking shelter after heir homes were destroyed by Typhoon Rolly. According to a report from the Department of Education, 226 schools, majority of schools from the Bicol region incurred damage amounting to P489.5 million during the onslaught of the strongest typhoon of the year so far. Read More: Rolly RollyPH Typhoon Rolly Rolly aftermath typhoon Catanduanes Virac Super Typhoon Rolly Sto. Domingo Elementary School school children multimedia multimedia photos /news/11/06/20/resign-now-duterte-nagbabala-sa-mga-opisyal-ng-dpwh-na-sangkot-sa-ghost-projects/overseas/11/05/20/swiss-trim-trains-to-italy-france-and-germany-as-covid-cases-top-200000/news/11/05/20/raps-filed-vs-183-village-heads-over-sap-distribution-anomalies-89-suspended-ao/news/11/05/20/mukhang-pera-duterte-blasts-ph-red-cross-for-suspending-covid-19-tests-amid-philhealth-debt/business/11/05/20/cebu-pacific-refunds-additional-p300-million-due-to-virus-flight-cancellations