Christmas lanterns light up Ayala Avenue

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Capiz lanterns bring in Christmas spirit in Ayala Avenue George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 05 2021 08:37 PM Lanterns made from capiz and recycled materials light up Ayala Avenue in Makati City on Friday as part of the annual display by Ayala Corp. and the local government. Visitors can take photos and videos of the Zenas Pineda-designed lanterns lining the central business district's major thoroughfare at the nearby Ayala Triangle Garden. Read More: Christmas Makati Ayala Avenue Ayala Corp. Christmas lanterns parol Capiz lanterns Zenas Pineda