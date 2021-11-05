Christmas lanterns light up Ayala Avenue

MULTIMEDIA

Capiz lanterns bring in Christmas spirit in Ayala Avenue

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Lanterns made from capiz and recycled materials light up Ayala Avenue in Makati City on Friday as part of the annual display by Ayala Corp. and the local government. Visitors can take photos and videos of the Zenas Pineda-designed lanterns lining the central business district's major thoroughfare at the nearby Ayala Triangle Garden.