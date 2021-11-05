MULTIMEDIA

CCP reopens after more than a year with screening of 'A Thousand Cuts'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People watch the screening of "A Thousand Cuts” at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (CCP Main Theater) during the reopening of the Cultural Center of the Philippines on Friday. After being closed for more than a year, the CCP welcomed audiences with “WAGI! Celebration of Filipino Excellence”, a series of special screenings to highlight the accomplishments of Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa, Olympic medalists Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthy Petecio, and Eumir Marcial, and 78th Venice Film Festival Best Actor John Arcilla.