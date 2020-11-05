MULTIMEDIA
Taking Teddy to a better home
Robert Atanasovski, AFP
Posted at Nov 05 2020 10:21 PM
Animal keepers prepare the special transport container for Teddy, a 3-and-a-half-year-old bear after putting him asleep in Shtip zoo some 100 kilometers southeast from Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday. After living for more than 3 years in a small cage with no proper conditions, Teddy was transported on November 4, 2020 by activists in the "Dancing bears park" in Bulgaria, where it will live in more natural conditions.
