Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Taking Teddy to a better home

Robert Atanasovski, AFP

Posted at Nov 05 2020 10:21 PM

Taking Teddy to a better home

Animal keepers prepare the special transport container for Teddy, a 3-and-a-half-year-old bear after putting him asleep in Shtip zoo some 100 kilometers southeast from Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday. After living for more than 3 years in a small cage with no proper conditions, Teddy was transported on November 4, 2020 by activists in the "Dancing bears park" in Bulgaria, where it will live in more natural conditions. 

Read More:  bear   Teddy   Shtip zoo   Macedonia   Dancing bears park   Bulgaria   multimedia   multimedia photos  