Belenisimo sa Tarlac opens

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA 15th Belenisimo sa Tarlac brings Christmas cheer ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 04 2022 10:08 PM Residents flock to view the Belen made by the Northern Luzon Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines at Camp Servillano Aquino in Brgy. San Miguel, Tarlac during the opening of the 15th Belenismo sa Tarlac on Friday. The annual Belenismo is a Catholic tradition that focuses on the significance of the birth of the Child Jesus in a humble manger and represents the true essence of Christmas organized by the Tarlac Heritage Foundation. Read More: Belen Belenisimo sa Tarlac 15th Belenisimo sa Tarlac Northern Luzon Command NOLCOM Tarlac Heritage Foundation Christmas Camp Servillano Aquino