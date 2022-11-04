Home  >  Life

15th Belenisimo sa Tarlac brings Christmas cheer

Posted at Nov 04 2022 10:08 PM

Belenisimo sa Tarlac opens

Residents flock to view the Belen made by the Northern Luzon Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines at Camp Servillano Aquino in Brgy. San Miguel, Tarlac during the opening of the 15th Belenismo sa Tarlac on Friday. The annual Belenismo is a Catholic tradition that focuses on the significance of the birth of the Child Jesus in a humble manger and represents the true essence of Christmas organized by the Tarlac Heritage Foundation. 

