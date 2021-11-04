MULTIMEDIA
Eastwood City ushers in Christmas season with Leeroy New exhibit
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 04 2021 08:49 PM
Mall-goers have their pictures taken beside Filipino contemporary artist Leeroy New's latest exhibition, 'Festive Fungi, Merry Mycelium' in Eastwood City on Thursday. The exhibition, consisting of large sculpted mushrooms and fungi lighting up to the tunes of modern holiday music arranged by Diego Mapa, is open throughout the holiday season, with health and safety protocols enforced.
- /video/business/11/04/21/analyst-allday-trading-pushes-psei-back-to-7200-level
- /video/business/11/04/21/apparel-startup-pushes-ethical-fashion
- /news/11/04/21/duterte-wants-more-planes-for-coast-guard
- /video/life/11/04/21/san-juan-city-nagliwanag-dahil-sa-christmas-displays
- /video/business/11/04/21/allianz-sees-good-recovery-as-insurance-awareness-up