Eastwood City ushers in Christmas season with Leeroy New exhibit

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Mall-goers have their pictures taken beside Filipino contemporary artist Leeroy New's latest exhibition, 'Festive Fungi, Merry Mycelium' in Eastwood City on Thursday. The exhibition, consisting of large sculpted mushrooms and fungi lighting up to the tunes of modern holiday music arranged by Diego Mapa, is open throughout the holiday season, with health and safety protocols enforced.