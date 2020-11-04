Home > Life MULTIMEDIA As the flag flies Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 04 2020 08:25 PM | Updated as of Nov 04 2020 08:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A resident looks at the destruction caused by Super Typhoon Rolly, as a Philippine flag flies in Barangay Sugod in Tiwi town, Albay, on Wednesday. Residents of the seaside barangay evacuated before Rolly made landfall with most of them only being able to return to their homes Wednesday. Angel Locsin leads Typhoon Rolly assistance initiative Pagbangon mula sa ‘Rolly’ palaisipan para mga nawalan ng bahay sa Albay Read More: Rolly Rolly PH Typhoon Rolly Typhoon Rolly PH Rolly aftermath typhoon aftermath Tiwi Albay Brgy. Sugod Philippine flag multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/11/05/20/twitter-facebook-fail-to-corral-trumps-misinformation-about-us-vote-count/news/11/05/20/5-soldiers-wounded-in-abu-sayyaf-blasts-given-medals-aid/overseas/11/05/20/fil-am-with-disability-on-verge-of-winning-city-council-seat-in-minnesota/overseas/11/05/20/italy-locks-down-financial-capital-milan-amid-covid-19-pandemic/spotlight/11/05/20/us-supreme-court-may-not-have-final-say-in-presidential-election-despite-trump-threat