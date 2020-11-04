Home  >  Life

As the flag flies

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2020 08:25 PM

As the flag flies

A resident looks at the destruction caused by Super Typhoon Rolly, as a Philippine flag flies in Barangay Sugod in Tiwi town, Albay, on Wednesday. Residents of the seaside barangay evacuated before Rolly made landfall with most of them only being able to return to their homes Wednesday. 

