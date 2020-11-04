MULTIMEDIA

As the flag flies

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A resident looks at the destruction caused by Super Typhoon Rolly, as a Philippine flag flies in Barangay Sugod in Tiwi town, Albay, on Wednesday. Residents of the seaside barangay evacuated before Rolly made landfall with most of them only being able to return to their homes Wednesday.