Traditional Ayala Christmas display is back

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ayala patriarch Don Jaime Zobel de Ayala and wife Beatriz join Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, and Ayala Land President and CEO Bobby Dy in the ceremonial switching of the Christmas lights along Ayala Avenue in Makati on November 3, 2022. The Makati Central Business District is welcoming the public again this holiday season with their traditional display, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.