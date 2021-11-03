Hearing First Wednesday mass in Baclaran Church

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Filipinos hear First Wednesday mass in Baclaran Church George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 03 2021 05:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino Catholics visit the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, more popularly known as Baclaran Church, for the first Wednesday mass. The church allows 30% indoor capacity for fully vaccinated people and 50% outdoor capacity as Metro Manila remains under COVID-19 Alert Level 3. Keeping Metro Manila under Alert Level 3 'good move': ex-gov't adviser Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Baclaran Church First Wednesday Mass Alert Level 3 /entertainment/11/03/21/bts-jin-records-theme-song-for-k-drama-jirisan/spotlight/11/03/21/covid-19-pandemic-may-turn-endemic-scientists-say/business/11/03/21/oil-stocks-weigh-on-ftse-100-darktrace-slumps-to-2-month-low/sports/11/03/21/mma-jenelyn-olsim-takes-ritu-phogat-loss-in-stride/news/11/03/21/petition-vs-marcos-presidential-bid-outrageous-camp