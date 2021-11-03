Hearing First Wednesday mass in Baclaran Church

MULTIMEDIA

Filipinos hear First Wednesday mass in Baclaran Church

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipino Catholics visit the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help, more popularly known as Baclaran Church, for the first Wednesday mass. The church allows 30% indoor capacity for fully vaccinated people and 50% outdoor capacity as Metro Manila remains under COVID-19 Alert Level 3.