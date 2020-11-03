Home  >  Life

After the fire

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Nov 03 2020

After the fire

Residents go back to their houses and look for items they could salvage Tuesday, a day after a fire gutted a residential area in Sta. Mesa, Manila. The fire that reached the 4th alarm swept through houses along Anonas Street and affected 615 families, according to local officials. 

