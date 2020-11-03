Home > Life MULTIMEDIA After the fire George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 03 2020 05:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents go back to their houses and look for items they could salvage Tuesday, a day after a fire gutted a residential area in Sta. Mesa, Manila. The fire that reached the 4th alarm swept through houses along Anonas Street and affected 615 families, according to local officials. Mga nabiktima sa sunog sa Sta. Mesa, Maynila humihiling ng tulong Read More: fire Sta Mesa fire fire aftermath Sta Mesa fire aftermath /entertainment/11/03/20/baby-shark-becomes-most-watched-youtube-video-with-7-billion-views/news/11/03/20/statement-on-the-restoration-of-abs-cbn-news-channels-on-youtube/business/11/03/20/century-tuna-maker-says-q3-profit-up-15-pct-on-strong-sales/news/11/03/20/binatang-nag-photoshoot-sa-indoor-pool-ng-binahang-bahay-sa-batangas-nag-viral/sports/11/03/20/pba-phoenixs-close-bond-offcourt-translating-into-on-court-chemistry