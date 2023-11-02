MULTIMEDIA
Good for the soul
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 02 2023 03:04 PM
A maintenance worker cleans a portion of colorful pillars at a mall in Manila on Thursday, All Souls' Day. Businesses take advantage of the long break, when Manila residents usually travel to the provinces, to do general maintenance work on their establishments.
