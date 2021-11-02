Remembering loved ones on All Souls' Day

MULTIMEDIA

Lighting candles for the deceased on All Souls' Day

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN news

Catholic devotees offer prayers and light candles for their dearly departed on All Souls' Day at the Patio Mariana at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Tuesday. Millions of Filipinos usually spend All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in cemeteries to remember loved ones who have passed away but have been unable to do so this year and last as authorities ordered cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria closed as a precaution against COVID-19.