MULTIMEDIA

Weather and renovations do not deter visit to the departed

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Visitors flock to the Wall of Remembrance at Tugatog Cemetery in Malabon City on All Saints' Day, Wednesday. The Wall of Remembrance consists of six 8.4 meter walls bearing the names of the deceased and serves as a temporary memorial as the cemetery undergoes renovations.