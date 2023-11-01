Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Weather and renovations do not deter visit to the departed

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2023 06:10 PM

Visitors flock to the Wall of Remembrance at Tugatog Cemetery in Malabon City on All Saints' Day, Wednesday. The Wall of Remembrance consists of six 8.4 meter walls bearing the names of the deceased and serves as a temporary memorial as the cemetery undergoes renovations. 

