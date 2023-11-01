Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Weather and renovations do not deter visit to the departed Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2023 06:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Visitors flock to the Wall of Remembrance at Tugatog Cemetery in Malabon City on All Saints' Day, Wednesday. The Wall of Remembrance consists of six 8.4 meter walls bearing the names of the deceased and serves as a temporary memorial as the cemetery undergoes renovations. Read More: Undas Undas 2023 All Saints' Day Wall of Remembrance Tugatog Cemetery /video/news/11/01/23/halloween-characters-nagpasiklaban-sa-ilocos-norte/life/11/01/23/halloween-parties-return-with-a-bang-this-2023/entertainment/11/01/23/lee-seung-gi-lee-da-in-are-soon-to-be-parents/video/news/11/01/23/pnp-patuloy-ang-pagbabantay-sa-areas-of-convergence/video/entertainment/11/01/23/andrea-brillantes-explains-why-shes-not-afraid-of-snakes