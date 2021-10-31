MULTIMEDIA

LGBTQ+ community distributes goodies for Halloween in Manila

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the LGBTQ+ community wear costumes while distributing snacks to children in their homes at Barangay 628, Manila on Sunday, as part of their Halloween celebration. Children 17 years old and below are mandated to stay home under COVID-19 Alert level 3, but can go outside to obtain essential goods and services or for individual outdoor exercises, based on current guidelines.