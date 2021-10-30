MULTIMEDIA

Giant Christmas tree lights up for QC mall-goers, as COVID-19 cases ease

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A security guard reminds mall-goers to follow COVID-19 protocols as people take photos and videos of decorations during the launch of SM City North EDSA’s Enchanted Christmas Tree on Saturday. The 45-foot tree embellished with lights is the mall’s main Christmas attraction to welcome guests as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in the past few weeks.