Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Giant Christmas tree lights up for QC mall-goers, as COVID-19 cases ease

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2021 10:04 PM

Giant Christmas tree lights up for QC mall-goers

A security guard reminds mall-goers to follow COVID-19 protocols as people take photos and videos of decorations during the launch of SM City North EDSA’s Enchanted Christmas Tree on Saturday. The 45-foot tree embellished with lights is the mall’s main Christmas attraction to welcome guests as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in the past few weeks. 

 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   Christmas   Christmas Tree   giant Christmas tree   mall  