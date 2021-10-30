Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Giant Christmas tree lights up for QC mall-goers, as COVID-19 cases ease George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 30 2021 10:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A security guard reminds mall-goers to follow COVID-19 protocols as people take photos and videos of decorations during the launch of SM City North EDSA’s Enchanted Christmas Tree on Saturday. The 45-foot tree embellished with lights is the mall’s main Christmas attraction to welcome guests as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in the past few weeks. Philippines records 423 new COVID-19 deaths; most reported in single day Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Christmas Christmas Tree giant Christmas tree mall /news/10/30/21/lacson-ok-with-joint-oil-explorations-if-60-40-split-adhered-to/news/10/30/21/pinoy-motorcycle-riders-umalma-sa-ipatutupad-na-parking-fees-sa-paris/sports/10/30/21/rsgs-demonkite-named-mpl-season-8-top-rookie/news/10/30/21/kuwait-back-to-normal-na-paliparan-full-operation-na/sports/10/30/21/boxing-upset-conscious-jonas-sultan-ready-for-ny-bout