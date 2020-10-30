Home  >  Life

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at Oct 30 2020 10:14 PM | Updated as of Oct 30 2020 10:28 PM

A mural for frontliners

A couple wearing masks for protection against COVID-19 takes a selfie beside a mural depicting frontline workers in Manila on Friday. Health authorities Friday logged 636 COVID-19 recoveries, bringing the country’s total to 330,457.

