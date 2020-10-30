Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Floating playground George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 30 2020 05:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A boy plays atop boats at a fishing community in Bacoor, Cavite on Friday, a few days before Typhoon Rolly is expected to hit parts of the country. Earlier, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año urged local officials to conduct preemptive evacuations especially for those located in low-lying areas. Typhoon Rolly intensifies as it heads for Philippines Read More: Typhoon Rolly Rolly PH fishing community play fishing boats Bacoor Cavite DILG /sports/10/30/20/tokyo-olympics-organisers-launch-refunds-for-tickets-bought-in-japan/spotlight/10/30/20/as-tax-base-shrinks-during-pandemic-proposed-law-seeks-to-cut-revenue-sources/news/10/30/20/survey-on-accuracy-of-government-covid-19-data-should-be-wake-up-call-for-doh/entertainment/10/30/20/o-loko-vice-gandas-hilarious-mas-testing-challenge-trends-worldwide/business/10/30/20/air-france-klm-warns-of-bigger-losses-amid-lockdowns