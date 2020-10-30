Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Floating playground

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 30 2020 05:07 PM

Floating playground

A boy plays atop boats at a fishing community in Bacoor, Cavite on Friday, a few days before Typhoon Rolly is expected to hit parts of the country. Earlier, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año urged local officials to conduct preemptive evacuations especially for those located in low-lying areas.

Read More:  Typhoon Rolly   Rolly PH   fishing community   play   fishing boats   Bacoor   Cavite   DILG  