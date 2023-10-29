Home > Life MULTIMEDIA When the saints go marching ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 29 2023 05:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children clad in their favorite saints’ costume march outside the Shrine and Parish of Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro in Sampaloc, Manila on October 29, 2023. The Parade of Saints was organized by Couples for Christ-Kids for Christ as a venue to share stories of Christian Saints as a form of catechism in observance of All Saints Day. Read More: All Saints Day Parade of Saints Mariveles Street Quezon City Parish of Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro /video/overseas/10/29/23/israeli-military-releases-videos-of-ground-forces-and-strikes-in-gaza/entertainment/10/29/23/jessy-mendiola-luis-manzano-celebrate-babys-10th-month/overseas/10/29/23/trump-pledges-to-reimpose-muslim-travel-ban-at-jewish-gathering/sports/10/29/23/filipinas-outclassed-by-australia-in-olympic-qualifier/sports/10/29/23/ncaa-st-benilde-holds-off-perpetual-to-extend-win-streak