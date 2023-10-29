MULTIMEDIA

When the saints go marching

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Children clad in their favorite saints’ costume march outside the Shrine and Parish of Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro in Sampaloc, Manila on October 29, 2023. The Parade of Saints was organized by Couples for Christ-Kids for Christ as a venue to share stories of Christian Saints as a form of catechism in observance of All Saints Day.