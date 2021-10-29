MULTIMEDIA
'Ghostly' service at QC resto's 'Scare-Thru'
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 29 2021 10:53 PM
An actor dressed in a ghost costume greets customers at a Burger King drive-thru in Timog Avenue, Quezon City on Friday, a few days before Halloween. The Halloween-themed drive-thru called “Scare-Thru” features actors in costumes, smoke machines, and sound effects.
