Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

'Ghostly' service at QC resto's 'Scare-Thru'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 29 2021 10:53 PM

Halloween-themed drive-thru

An actor dressed in a ghost costume greets customers at a Burger King drive-thru in Timog Avenue, Quezon City on Friday, a few days before Halloween. The Halloween-themed drive-thru called “Scare-Thru” features actors in costumes, smoke machines, and sound effects. 

Read More:  Burger King   Halloween   drive-thru   Scare-Thru   ghost costume  