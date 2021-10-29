MULTIMEDIA

'Ghostly' service at QC resto's 'Scare-Thru'

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

An actor dressed in a ghost costume greets customers at a Burger King drive-thru in Timog Avenue, Quezon City on Friday, a few days before Halloween. The Halloween-themed drive-thru called “Scare-Thru” features actors in costumes, smoke machines, and sound effects.