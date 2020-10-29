MULTIMEDIA

Not your usual face mask

Freelance prosthetic makeup artist Rene Abelardo, along with his children Marianne and Richard, create handcrafted masks in time for the Halloween season at their shop in San Pedro, Laguna on Thursday. The masks, which can be worn on top of face masks, are inspired by different characters and personalities and are priced from P700 to P1,000.