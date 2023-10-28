Home > Life MULTIMEDIA WItches' Ball in Salem Joseph Prezioso, AFP Posted at Oct 28 2023 12:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Costumed revelers wait in line for drinks during the Witches' Ball ahead of Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts on Friday The city is widely known for the infamous witch trials, a series of hearings and prosecutions in the 1960s against people accused of witchcraft. Read More: Salem Witches' Ball Witch Trials Salem witch trials Halloween costume /entertainment/10/28/23/review-concert-film-charts-taylor-swifts-evolution/news/10/28/23/over-124-ofws-want-to-be-repatriated-from-lebanon-dmw/overseas/10/28/23/spanish-clergy-sexually-abused-200000-children-report/news/10/28/23/pogo-hub-in-pasay-raided-for-alleged-prostitution/business/10/28/23/business-mentor-why-some-business-plans-fail