WItches' Ball in Salem

Joseph Prezioso, AFP

Posted at Oct 28 2023 12:19 PM

Costumed revelers wait in line for drinks during the Witches' Ball ahead of Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts on Friday The city is widely known for the infamous witch trials, a series of hearings and prosecutions in the 1960s against people accused of witchcraft. 

