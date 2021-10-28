Home  >  Life

SM Supermalls welcomes holidays with Christmas installation featuring augmented reality

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2021 10:31 PM

Welcoming the Christmas season

Performers dance during SM Supermalls’ Mega and Bright Christmas event at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Thursday during its giant Christmas tree lighting and opening of the Magical Christmas Garden Display. The 45-foot tree adorned with lights and ornaments is part of the mall’s Christmas installation that features augmented reality as a way of welcoming back shoppers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

