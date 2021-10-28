A prayer before closing for All Saints' Day

MULTIMEDIA

Praying for the departed before Manila North closure

A woman offers prayers and pays respect to a loved one a few hours before authorities proceed with the temporary closure of the Manila North Cemetery as part of COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday. More than 60,000 people have flocked to the cemetery the past few days to visit departed loved ones, before the nationwide closure of cemeteries for Undas for the second straight year.