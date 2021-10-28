A prayer before closing for All Saints' Day

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Praying for the departed before Manila North closure ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 28 2021 07:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman offers prayers and pays respect to a loved one a few hours before authorities proceed with the temporary closure of the Manila North Cemetery as part of COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday. More than 60,000 people have flocked to the cemetery the past few days to visit departed loved ones, before the nationwide closure of cemeteries for Undas for the second straight year. Libo-libo humabol sa mga sementeryo bago ang Oct. 29-Nov. 3 closure Passenger turnout increases in bus terminals for Undas Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Undas 2021 Manila North Cemetery cemetery closure All Saints Day All Souls Day /video/news/10/28/21/tax-record-ng-pharmally-execs-hinalungkat-sa-senado/video/life/10/28/21/mga-kuwento-sa-likod-ng-ilang-tradisyon-tuwing-undas/entertainment/10/28/21/watch-aespa-talks-about-mini-album-savage/life/10/28/21/pia-wurtzbach-catriona-gray-in-miss-universe-nfts/news/10/28/21/ilang-transport-groups-may-kondisyon-bago-bawiin-ang-fare-hike-petition