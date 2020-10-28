Home  >  Life

Last-minute visit before cemeteries close

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 28 2020 09:39 PM

People visit loved ones at the Manila South Cemetery on Thursday, a day before the nationwide closure of cemeteries. All columbaria, cemeteries, and memorial parks will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as ordered by the government to prevent people from gathering during All Saints Day in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

