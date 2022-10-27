Trying out Halloween costumes

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Gearing up for Halloween George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2022 06:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A shop attendant fits a superhero mask on a child inside a stall in Divisoria, Manila on Thursday, days before Halloween. Costume makers and vendors saw a slight increase in sales as people shop for Halloween events a few days before All Souls’ and All Saints’ days. Read More: Halloween Undas All Souls Day All Saints Day Halloween costume Divisoria /business/10/28/22/nasdaq-drops-as-facebook-parent-meta-plunges/entertainment/10/28/22/look-sue-ramirez-cuts-hair-for-new-character/news/10/27/22/paeng-to-bring-heavy-rains-over-bicol-eastern-visayas/video/business/10/27/22/ph-shares-rally-for-fourth-day-retests-6200/sports/10/27/22/pba-devon-scott-understands-imports-are-dispensable