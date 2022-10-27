Home  >  Life

Gearing up for Halloween

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2022 06:31 PM

Trying out Halloween costumes

A shop attendant fits a superhero mask on a child inside a stall in Divisoria, Manila on Thursday, days before Halloween. Costume makers and vendors saw a slight increase in sales as people shop for Halloween events a few days before All Souls’ and All Saints’ days. 

