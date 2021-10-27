Spending time at the park amid Alert Level 3

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Afternoon playtime at the park Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2021 08:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children and adults ride swings and take in the sunlight at a park in Marikina City on Wednesday as Metro Manila remains under COVID-19 Alert Level 3. The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Wednesday said Metro Manila’s 17 mayors are ready should the alert level be downgraded to the looser Alert Level 2 next week, which allows for a larger operational capacity for establishments. DILG: Mayors ready if Metro Manila eases COVID-19 alert level next week Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Marikina Alert Level 3 park outdoors /entertainment/10/27/21/lj-reyes-handang-pumunta-sa-baguio-with-a-friend/news/10/27/21/uplb-grad-tops-october-2021-forester-board-exam/sports/10/27/21/parks-dolphins-overwhelm-ravena-neophoenix/overseas/10/27/21/china-us-tension-escalates-on-taiwan-issue/news/10/27/21/duterte-reiterates-ph-contribution-to-intl-legal-order