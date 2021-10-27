Spending time at the park amid Alert Level 3

MULTIMEDIA

Afternoon playtime at the park

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Children and adults ride swings and take in the sunlight at a park in Marikina City on Wednesday as Metro Manila remains under COVID-19 Alert Level 3. The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Wednesday said Metro Manila’s 17 mayors are ready should the alert level be downgraded to the looser Alert Level 2 next week, which allows for a larger operational capacity for establishments.