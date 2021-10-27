Fallen soldiers remembered

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Remembering the fallen at the Manila North Cemetery George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 27 2021 07:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Caretaker Efren Arcega places Philippine flags beside the tombstones of fallen members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines at the Manila North Cemetery on Wednesday. According to officials, over 8,000 people have already visited the cemetery, two days ahead of its scheduled closure on October 29 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. PH records 3,218 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate down to 7.6 pct Mga bibisita sa sementeryo dapat magdala ng ID para maiwasan ang pagtatalo Read More: Undas 2021 Armed Forces of the Philippines Manila North Cemetery coronavirus COVID-19 /sports/10/27/21/mma-olsim-prepared-to-grapple-with-wrestler-phogat/video/news/10/27/21/halalan-2022-presidential-bets-game-magharap-sa-debate/news/10/27/21/imee-marcos-urges-mom-imelda-to-write-book/news/10/27/21/tip-ni-robredo-sa-vote-buying-viral-vp-nagpaliwanag/news/10/27/21/duterte-nananawagan-ng-suporta-para-sa-myanmar