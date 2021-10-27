Fallen soldiers remembered

MULTIMEDIA

Remembering the fallen at the Manila North Cemetery

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Caretaker Efren Arcega places Philippine flags beside the tombstones of fallen members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines at the Manila North Cemetery on Wednesday. According to officials, over 8,000 people have already visited the cemetery, two days ahead of its scheduled closure on October 29 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.