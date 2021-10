Physically distanced outdoors time at the park

MULTIMEDIA

Physical distancing amid the green grass and blue skies

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People take time outdoors, sitting on circles drawn on the ground that serve as physical distancing markers at a park outside a mall in Makati City on Tuesday, a day after health authorities announced the Philippines is at “low-risk” for COVID-19 infections. The country's daily new cases decreased by 48 percent in recent weeks, with healthcare capacity at "moderate-risk", according to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.