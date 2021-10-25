Visiting the departed loved ones

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Filipinos visit their departed loved ones ahead of Undas 2021 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 25 2021 08:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Two ladies get a 'selfie' as they visit their departed loved ones at the Cainta Cemetery in Rizal on Monday. Filipinos started visiting cemeteries ahead of All Saints' Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls' Day (Nov. 2) as authorities ordered them closed from Oct. 29 until Nov. 2 to curb the spread of COVID-19. Cemeteries closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 as COVID precaution Read More: All Saints' Day All Souls' Day Undas cemetery visitors dead Undas 2021 departed loved ones /video/news/10/25/21/kilalanin-mga-bagong-makakasama-sa-tv-patrol/overseas/10/25/21/nearly-400-still-at-large-after-jailbreak-in-nigeria/overseas/10/25/21/russian-covid-cases-hit-another-record-high/video/news/10/25/21/watchdogs-sa-vote-simulation-may-mga-suhestiyon/entertainment/10/25/21/dune-combat-inspired-by-ph-martial-art-says-director