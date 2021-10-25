Visiting the departed loved ones

MULTIMEDIA

Filipinos visit their departed loved ones ahead of Undas 2021

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Two ladies get a 'selfie' as they visit their departed loved ones at the Cainta Cemetery in Rizal on Monday. Filipinos started visiting cemeteries ahead of All Saints' Day (Nov. 1) and All Souls' Day (Nov. 2) as authorities ordered them closed from Oct. 29 until Nov. 2 to curb the spread of COVID-19.