Lenticular cloud covers Mayon Volcano summit

MULTIMEDIA
Lenticular cloud over Mayon Volcano
Voltaire Salvacion for ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 25 2021 05:23 PM
Lenticular clouds cover the summit of Mayon Volcano in this photo taken from Lidong, Sto. Domingo, Albay on Monday. These altocumulus standing lenticularis clouds, which are visible signs of ‘mountain waves’ in the air, are usually formed when land formations obstruct the flow of air creating whirls of air called eddies.
