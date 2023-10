MULTIMEDIA

(Surf) board meeting ongoing in Siargao

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Surfers ride the waves in General Luna in Siargao Island, Surigao Del Norte on Tuesday. According to the DOT Caraga/Region XIII, Siargao has seen a rise in visitors since recovering from typhoon Odette, with the island recently earning a spot Cond√© Nast Traveler (CNT) Top 10 Readers’ Choice Awards.