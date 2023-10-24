MULTIMEDIA

Exhibit beckons visitors to Hong Kong

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

A visitor views digital art at the 'Immersive Hong Kong' roving exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. The exhibition, organized by the Information Services Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and under the theme 'Hong Kong - Where the World Looks Ahead', showcases the diverse and vibrant Hong Kong city through interactive art and 3D technology displays aimed to invite people to visit, do business or invest in Hong Kong.