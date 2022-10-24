World's largest collection of pope stamps on display

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA San Bartolome Church displays world's largest collection of stamps featuring popes Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2022 06:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Diocesan Archives and Museum guide Glenn Oliveros looks at the largest collection of stamps featuring popes currently displayed at the San Bartolome Parish Church in Malabon City on Monday. The collection by Kim Robert De Leon is composed of 2,398 stamps from travels of popes around the world and is officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. Read More: Guinness Book of World Records stamps Pope Pope stamp collection stamp collection world's largest stamp collection featuring Popes /sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france/news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake/sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal/sports/10/26/22/chot-looks-forward-to-bleague-players-rejoining-gilas/news/10/26/22/uplb-grad-tops-october-2022-chemist-board-exam