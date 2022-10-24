World's largest collection of pope stamps on display

MULTIMEDIA

San Bartolome Church displays world's largest collection of stamps featuring popes

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Diocesan Archives and Museum guide Glenn Oliveros looks at the largest collection of stamps featuring popes currently displayed at the San Bartolome Parish Church in Malabon City on Monday. The collection by Kim Robert De Leon is composed of 2,398 stamps from travels of popes around the world and is officially recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.