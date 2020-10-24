Home > Life MULTIMEDIA An important reminder ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2020 12:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A park worker raises a placard to remind cyclists and joggers to practice physical distancing at the Rizal Park grounds on Saturday. The Philippines recorded 1,923 new COVID-19 infections Friday, the fourth consecutive day of having less than 2,000 new cases, bringing the country’s total caseload to 365,799. PhilHealth to pay P930-million debt to PH Red Cross for COVID-19 testing Oct. 26 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 physical distancing bike cyclists bikers Luneta Rizal Park multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/10/24/20/veteran-director-al-quinn-dies-at-86/news/10/24/20/pagasa-hoists-signal-no-1-over-catanduanes-as-quinta-accelerates/business/10/24/20/rfid-installation-allowed-beyond-nov-2-to-pass-through-nlex-sctex-other-metro-pacific-tollways/news/10/24/20/brosas-red-tagging-rights-advocates-defenders-stokes-war-conflict/overseas/10/24/20/germany-virus-death-toll-passes-10000-health-institute