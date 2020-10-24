Home  >  Life

An important reminder

Posted at Oct 24 2020 12:49 PM

A park worker raises a placard to remind cyclists and joggers to practice physical distancing at the Rizal Park grounds on Saturday. The Philippines recorded 1,923 new COVID-19 infections Friday, the fourth consecutive day of having less than 2,000 new cases, bringing the country’s total caseload to 365,799. 

