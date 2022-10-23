The little mummy

MULTIMEDIA
Mummy in a mall
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 23 2022 02:15 PM
A woman carries a child donning a mummy costume during a trick or treat event in a Quezon City mall on Sunday. "Trick or treat" events, a Halloween tradition, have been reintroduced as the country eases its COVID-19 protocol more than two years after the pandemic started.
- /business/10/26/22/google-parent-alphabets-profits-fall-short-at-14-b
- /overseas/10/26/22/biden-nuclear-attack-would-be-incredibly-serious-mistake
- /sports/10/26/22/alex-eala-enters-singles-r2-doubles-qf-in-w80-france
- /news/10/26/22/look-rockslide-damaged-structure-in-wake-of-abra-quake
- /sports/10/26/22/russia-rejects-us-basketball-star-griners-appeal