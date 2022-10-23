The little mummy

MULTIMEDIA

Mummy in a mall

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A woman carries a child donning a mummy costume during a trick or treat event in a Quezon City mall on Sunday. "Trick or treat" events, a Halloween tradition, have been reintroduced as the country eases its COVID-19 protocol more than two years after the pandemic started.