Manila landmarks in Lagusnilad

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2020 09:19 PM

People take selfies with back-lit photos of various Manila landmarks located at the renovated Lagusnilad Underpass which connects Manila City Hall to Intramuros on Friday. The renovation of the underpass, which opened in August, took 10 months. 

