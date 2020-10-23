Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Manila landmarks in Lagusnilad George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 23 2020 09:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People take selfies with back-lit photos of various Manila landmarks located at the renovated Lagusnilad Underpass which connects Manila City Hall to Intramuros on Friday. The renovation of the underpass, which opened in August, took 10 months. LOOK! The beloved bookseller of Lagusnilad underpass is back Read More: Lagusnilad Underpass selfie Manila Manila landmarks Manila tourist spots multimedia multimedia photos /business/10/23/20/manufacturer-ng-ilang-basic-goods-pinayagang-magtaas-presyo-dti/sports/10/23/20/pba-phoenix-fights-from-17-points-down-to-stun-magnolia/sports/10/23/20/nba-how-3-time-dunk-champ-nate-robinson-ended-up-in-boxing/video/news/10/23/20/ilang-pari-eksperto-may-paglilinaw-sa-pahayag-ni-pope-francis-sa-same-sex-union/news/10/23/20/6-to-8-years-in-prison-court-finds-pichay-guilty-of-graft-over-p15-million-chess-tourney-sponsorship