Getting ready for COVID-19 Christmas

A woman wearing a face mask and shield as a measure against COVID-19 looks at various Christmas decorations being sold at Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Friday. Vendors say sales have taken a hit due to the ongoing pandemic with some customers preferring to shop for decorations online. Bentahan ng mga Christmas tree, decor sa QC matumal Christmas parties prohibited in Metro Manila, Philippines' GCQ areas Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 face mask face shield Dapitan Arcade Christmas decorations market Christmas