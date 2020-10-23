Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for COVID-19 Christmas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 23 2020 06:34 PM | Updated as of Oct 23 2020 06:48 PM

Getting ready for COVID-19 Christmas

A woman wearing a face mask and shield as a measure against COVID-19 looks at various Christmas decorations being sold at Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on Friday. Vendors say sales have taken a hit due to the ongoing pandemic with some customers preferring to shop for decorations online. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   face mask   face shield   Dapitan Arcade   Christmas decorations   market   Christmas     