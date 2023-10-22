Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Flowers for the dearly departed ahead of All Souls Day

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2023 04:09 PM

Flowers stalls outside the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City sell different floral arrangements and bouquets to customers who are visiting the graves of their dearly departed on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Many families have chosen to visit cemeteries more than a week before the observance of All Souls Day to avoid overcrowding and traffic during ‘undas.’

