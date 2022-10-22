Home  >  Life

Cycling up high

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2022 04:26 PM

Tourists flock to bike zipline

A park goer enjoys riding the bicycle zipline at an adventure park in San Mateo Rizal on Saturday. The Department of Tourism (DoT) relaunched the Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA) to promote the growth of tourism in the country and to encourage local government units to use tourism as a tool for sustainable ecotourism and economic development. 

