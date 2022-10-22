Tourists flock to bike zipline

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Cycling up high Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 22 2022 04:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A park goer enjoys riding the bicycle zipline at an adventure park in San Mateo Rizal on Saturday. The Department of Tourism (DoT) relaunched the Philippine Tourism Awards (PTA) to promote the growth of tourism in the country and to encourage local government units to use tourism as a tool for sustainable ecotourism and economic development. Read More: bike zipline Rizal tourism San Mateo /sports/10/22/22/filipinas-drawn-in-group-a-of-womens-world-cup/news/10/22/22/kagawad-sa-negros-oriental-patay-sa-pamamaril/news/10/22/22/mag-asawa-sa-cagayan-patay-sa-pananalasa-ng-obet/overseas/10/22/22/chinas-communist-party-endorses-xis-core-leadership/sports/10/22/22/uaap-up-overwhelms-ust-for-third-straight-win