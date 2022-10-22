Preparing for Undas 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for All Souls Day

ABS-CBN News

A man applies a coat of paint to a tomb at the Manila North Cemetery on Saturday in anticipation of the coming Undas. The cemetery is set to reopen to the public after a two year-closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic with caretakers given until October 15 to clean as bringing in materials will be prohibited after.