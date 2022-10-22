Preparing for Undas 2022

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Getting ready for All Souls Day ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 22 2022 02:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man applies a coat of paint to a tomb at the Manila North Cemetery on Saturday in anticipation of the coming Undas. The cemetery is set to reopen to the public after a two year-closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic with caretakers given until October 15 to clean as bringing in materials will be prohibited after. Read More: Undas 2022 Undas All Souls Day All Saints Day Manila North Cemetery /news/10/22/22/mag-asawa-sa-cagayan-patay-sa-pananalasa-ng-obet/overseas/10/22/22/chinas-communist-party-endorses-xis-core-leadership/sports/10/22/22/uaap-up-overwhelms-ust-for-third-straight-win/news/10/22/22/cebu-celebrates-museums-month-with-single-ticket-tour/entertainment/10/22/22/arjo-atayde-on-pinoy-shows-kayang-makipagsabayan