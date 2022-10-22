Kidlat Tahimik's Indio-Genius exhibit welcomes visitors

MULTIMEDIA

Visitors check out Kidlat Tahimik's Indio-Genius exhibit

Visitors look at the 'Indio-Genius: 500 Taon ng Labanang Kultural' exhibit of National Artist Kidlat Tahimik at the National Museum of Anthropology on Saturday as it reopens its doors after three months of closure due to rehabilitation efforts. The exhibit is an accumulation of the artists previous works and objects collected through the years and uses organic materials, such as wood from trees that have fallen due to typhoons, found objects, rocks and stones, shells, and dried palm leaves.