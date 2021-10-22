Flower vendors wait for customers as Undas 2021 nears

MULTIMEDIA

Flower vendors take advantage of early Undas 2021 visitors

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Flower vendors wait for customers visiting loved ones at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on October 22, 2021 a few days before All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day. Many Filipinos have started visiting the final resting place of their departed kin to offer prayers and flowers after the Department of the Interior and Local Government ordered the closure of all cemeteries during the upcoming Undas to curb the spread of COVID-19.