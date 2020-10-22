Home  >  Life

Bringing color to Manila North Cemetery

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2020 09:13 PM | Updated as of Oct 22 2020 09:45 PM

Clad in a colorful striped shirt, 64-year-old Fernando Sulayao says a prayer after lighting candles and applying a coat of paint on the grave of his parents and grandmother at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. Sulayao says he took advantage of the clear weather to apply the first layer of yellow paint, an annual tradition, as it is his mother’s favorite color. Despite his age Sulayao walks some 2.4 km from Abad Santos Avenue, Tondo to the cemetery as a form of exercise and as a vow.

