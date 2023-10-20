MULTIMEDIA

India hotel marks International Chefs Day with Christmas cake-mixing ceremony

Idrees Mohammed, EPA-EFE

Indian hotel staff and guests mix dried fruits, nuts, and alcohol during a Christmas cake-mixing ceremony on International Chefs Day at a hotel in Chennai, India on Friday. The age-old traditional cake-mixing activity commences a few months before Christmas to prepare the cakes by the festival time.