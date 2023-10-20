MULTIMEDIA
India hotel marks International Chefs Day with Christmas cake-mixing ceremony
Idrees Mohammed, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 21 2023 12:45 AM | Updated as of Oct 21 2023 12:46 AM
Indian hotel staff and guests mix dried fruits, nuts, and alcohol during a Christmas cake-mixing ceremony on International Chefs Day at a hotel in Chennai, India on Friday. The age-old traditional cake-mixing activity commences a few months before Christmas to prepare the cakes by the festival time.
- /video/life/10/21/23/no-longer-baduy-why-bea-alonzo-doesnt-mind-repeating-outfits
- /video/business/10/21/23/asian-markets-tumble-on-israel-hamas-woes
- /video/news/10/21/23/comelec-dismantles-illegal-bske-campaign-materials
- /video/overseas/10/21/23/asean-gulf-nations-condemn-violence-in-gaza
- /video/news/10/21/23/4th-filipino-casualty-in-israel-hamas-war-identified