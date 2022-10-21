MULTIMEDIA

A cemetery for pets

Jire Careon, ABS-CBN News

Maintenance worker Roberta Marcelo brings flowers and cleans the tombs of animals buried at the Pet Memorial Garden in Marikina City on Friday, ahead of All Saints Day. The pet cemetery, which started its operations in 2019, currently has 1,200 tombs in its property and has been attracting fur parents looking for a burial place for their beloved pets.