Manila Ocean Park reopens for fully vaccinated individuals

ABS-CBN News

Visitors take photos of a manta ray inside the Manila Ocean Park on Thursday. The oceanarium, which was temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be accommodate fully vaccinated individuals aged 18-65 on Thursdays to Sundays, plus public holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.