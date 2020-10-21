MULTIMEDIA

After the rain

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A group of teens enjoy a view of clear skies from Cabrera Road in Taytay, Rizal as they buy ice cream on Wednesday, a day after Tropical Storm Pepito put parts of Metro Manila and Central Luzon under cyclone wind signal No. 1. According to state weather bureau PAGASA, at 3 pm today, Pepito was estimated to be in Dagupan City, Pangasinan packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center with gustiness of up to 115 kph.

