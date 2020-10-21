MULTIMEDIA
After the rain
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 21 2020 06:12 PM
A group of teens enjoy a view of clear skies from Cabrera Road in Taytay, Rizal as they buy ice cream on Wednesday, a day after Tropical Storm Pepito put parts of Metro Manila and Central Luzon under cyclone wind signal No. 1. According to state weather bureau PAGASA, at 3 pm today, Pepito was estimated to be in Dagupan City, Pangasinan packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center with gustiness of up to 115 kph.
- /sports/10/21/20/mma-folayang-still-willing-to-join-national-team-in-esports
- /entertainment/10/21/20/watch-lj-reyes-son-aki-leaves-touching-message-after-borrowing-moms-phone
- /sports/10/21/20/pba-nlex-tops-northport-amid-suspected-covid-19-case-in-bubble
- /video/news/10/21/20/alamin-mga-aktibidad-ng-nhcp-sa-ika-500-anibersaryo-ng-victory-at-mactan
- /sports/10/21/20/almost-80-of-tokyo-games-volunteers-concerned-about-covid-19-survey