Masked mural

Aaron Favila, AP

Posted at Oct 21 2020 11:15 PM

People wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walk past a mural showing a Philippine flag and Filipinos wearing masks in Manila on Wednesday. The Philippines has lifted a ban on non-essential foreign trips by Filipinos Wednesday but the immigration bureau said the move did not immediately spark large numbers of departures for tourism and leisure.

