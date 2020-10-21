Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Masked mural Aaron Favila, AP Posted at Oct 21 2020 11:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walk past a mural showing a Philippine flag and Filipinos wearing masks in Manila on Wednesday. The Philippines has lifted a ban on non-essential foreign trips by Filipinos Wednesday but the immigration bureau said the move did not immediately spark large numbers of departures for tourism and leisure. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 mural graffiti face mask Manila multimedia multimedia photos /spotlight/10/21/20/pra-may-change-required-age-for-foreigners-seeking-to-retire-in-ph/life/10/21/20/look-anne-curtis-is-a-stunner-in-diy-bridal-look/news/10/21/20/imbes-na-cellphone-2-pirasong-kahoy-ang-natanggap-ng-online-shopper/sports/10/21/20/suspected-positive-case-is-wake-up-call-to-pba-says-commissioner/news/10/21/20/higit-p150-m-halaga-ng-ilegal-na-droga-nasabat-sa-cebu